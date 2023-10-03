1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VTV opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

