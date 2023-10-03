Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
