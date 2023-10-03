PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

