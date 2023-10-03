Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

