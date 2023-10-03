Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

