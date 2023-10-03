Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,738,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 390,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

