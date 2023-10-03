First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

