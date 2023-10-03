RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RCS Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.