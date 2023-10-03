RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VTV stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.