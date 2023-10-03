Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

HTIA stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.