Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

