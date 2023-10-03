Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

