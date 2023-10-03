C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 104 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average of $242.72. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.