Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

