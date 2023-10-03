Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

