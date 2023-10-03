Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

ATVI opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

