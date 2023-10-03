Columbus Macro LLC Sells 25,374 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

