Insight Folios Inc Acquires New Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 35.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,502,170 shares of company stock worth $26,295,083. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

Get Our Latest Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.