Insight Folios Inc Acquires New Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 35.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,502,170 shares of company stock worth $26,295,083. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.
ChargePoint Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
