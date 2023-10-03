United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 302,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

