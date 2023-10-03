Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

CARR opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

