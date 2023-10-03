Conning Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.