Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

