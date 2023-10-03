Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.6% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 584,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $13,030,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

