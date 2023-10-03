Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

