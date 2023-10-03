Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

