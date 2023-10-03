Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

