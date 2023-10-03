Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th.
Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.82). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 million. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFCR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.
Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on LFCR. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lifecore Biomedical
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.