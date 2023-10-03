Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

