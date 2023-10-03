Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.