Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.03 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $273.03 million and $9.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.69 or 0.06024399 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04206053 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $9,894,766.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.