Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

MDT opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

