Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

