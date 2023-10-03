Conning Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $308.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.52.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

