Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.53.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $491.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.20 and its 200-day moving average is $486.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.