FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.26 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

