Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 4,099 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

