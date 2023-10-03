Conning Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $442.22 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.89 and its 200 day moving average is $447.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

