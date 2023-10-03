Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $172,940.07 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,450,040,990.944424 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05060007 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $154,094.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

