Sui (SUI) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Sui has a total market cap of $386.57 million and $105.97 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sui has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,392,960 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 860,392,959.6923076 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.46261067 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $78,578,549.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

