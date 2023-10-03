NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $51.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,158,397 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 975,822,146 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.11860403 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $51,436,149.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

