CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $275,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,968,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

