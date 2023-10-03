CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

