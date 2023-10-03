Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,093.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,094.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,811.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,194.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.