Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

