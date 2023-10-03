Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

