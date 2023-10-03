Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 11.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $80,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $194.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

