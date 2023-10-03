Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

