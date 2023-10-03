Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $37.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $37,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

