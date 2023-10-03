iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.52.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

