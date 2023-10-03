iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Decreased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after acquiring an additional 458,345,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 1,175,738 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 705,000 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

